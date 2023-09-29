Testimonies signal strength in addiction recovery communities

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care hosted its second ‘Recovery Rally’ with community partners.

The rally gives those battling addiction access to resources and a chance to hear stories of recovery.

“When I was in treatment, I used to watch powerful speakers come in and that’s what gave me hope, and I seen if I could do it, it was possible for me as well,” said Jessica Renner with Lake Cumberland Recovery.

One of the ways organizations reach people is through sharing stories and leaving the microphone open for everyone.

“I remember being one of the people in these communities because I came from a small town. So, I was like, I get real humbled by it,” said Bambi Adams with Lake Cumberland Recovery.

Those talks can also reignite pride in the speaker as they go through their own story.

“Sometimes in recovery, you tend to forget, and when you give your testimony, you kind of remember how far you’ve come,” said Mountain Comprehensive Care Case Manager Celeste Watts.

Watts said folks being open about their struggles has helped push aside any stigma surrounding addiction.

