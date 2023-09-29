Team of the Week: Betsy Layne Bobcats remain undefeated

By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats continue to impress after beating Prestonsburg on Friday, Sept. 22, 33-14.

That win was just the second time Betsy Layne has beaten the Blackcats in school history.

“I think we’re going to make history this year,” said Bobcat linebacker Peyton Maynard. “I think we are making history, we beat Prestonsburg, where just going to keep coming.”

For head coach Jarredd Jarrell, it’s all about taking it one game at a time.

“I tell the guys let’s just go 1-0 each week and so far we’ve went 6-0 so it’s worked out pretty well for us,” said Jarrell.

Running back Andrew McCutcheon has been a huge factor in their success.

He is currently third in the state for scoring with 13 total touchdowns and third in the state for rushing yards with 804.

McCutcheon and the team’s goal is to bring a playoff victory to Betsy Layne for the first time in school history.

“To win a playoff game that would mean a lot to me,” said McCutcheon. “I’ve never won a playoff game yet, we’ve never won a playoff game yet, and I think this year we’re actually going to (win) the first round and maybe the second round.”

“We obviously want to win the first playoff game in school history,” said Betsy Layne Quarterback Carter Parsons. “We want to go 10-0 and just win as much games as we can.”

The Bobcats return to the turf in district play next Friday, Oct. 6 against East Ridge.

