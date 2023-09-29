Study: UVA Wise delivers $188 million economic impact

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A new study found the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) played a key role in regional and state economic growth.

The study said the college contributed $188 million in state gross domestic product (GDP) and $13 million in state tax revenues in 2021.

“Providing a top-quality education is one of the best public investments we can make for our talented students, our region and the Commonwealth. We are proud of our role in boosting the state’s economic vitality and creating a thriving economy here in Southwest Virginia,” said UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry, who is a member of the Virginia Business Higher Education Council’s governing board.

The college reportedly spent $10.9 million on goods and services and $1.4 million in capital purchases.

School leaders said the college employed 364 faculty and staff and spent $22.6 million on employee compensation.

UVA Wise students reportedly spent around $17.1 million during the year, and school visitors spent more than $401,000.

You can find the full study here.

