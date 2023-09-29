Students shown gun safety demonstration at elementary school

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of elementary school students learned about the Eddie Eagle gun demonstration at London Elementary School on Friday.

The demonstration comes as the area of Southeastern Kentucky has experienced several cases were kids have been killed by guns.

The Eddie Eagle gun safe program began in 1988, when educators, safety specialists and others came together to address the problem of kids being shot. The National Rifle Association is also involved with the program.

The stop was part of a program with St. Joseph Health and its Nurturing Children Program. The program teaches a song with the phrases of stop, don’t touch, run away, and tell a grown up. Students also received an activity workbook and parent guides to take home.

The event comes after a 12-year-old was killed in Laurel County and two toddlers were also killed in the area within the last few months.

“Yes, we have had some of these cases right here in Laurel County. And as you all know, they are unfortunately, way too common,” said Dan Smoot, with Laurel County Schools Police.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, two children were killed and 19 were injured in gun incidents in the state last year. Six teens were killed and 53 were injured in the same year.

London Elementary is the second to have the gun safe program. St. Joseph also gave the presentation to Lynn Camp Elementary back in January.

