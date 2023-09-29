State leaders provide update on US-460 expansion project

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Friday, state leaders provided an update on the US-460 expansion project.

“This is a big day not only for eastern Kentucky, but for the entire commonwealth,” Representative Bobby McCool said. “Since my very first day as your representative, I have maintained improving our roadway infrastructure as my top priority. I would like to personally thank our local leadership as well as the leadership in the Kentucky House of Representatives for working together to make this happen.”

Officials said it will cost roughly $40 million to expand and improve the highway.

Some construction is already ongoing, but the designing phase is scheduled to start within the next year.

The expansion project will reportedly take place between the Mountain Parkway at Salyersville and US-23 at Paintsville, and it will make the highway four lanes.

“Jobs go where roads take them, and this expansion has the potential to be a driving force in the revitalization of eastern Kentucky as a whole. Improved access to healthier roadways opens the door for economic development and makes the overall outlook for the quality of life in our region much brighter,” Representative McCool continued. “This initiative is a team effort from the ground up, and I appreciate the work done by each and every stakeholder involved. For decades, the people of eastern Kentucky have heard that change is coming and that there will be updates to our roads. I can say now that without a shadow of doubt, that the money is there, and we will begin to see US 460 take a better, safer shape.”

