Ryan Quarles selected as new president of KCTCS

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WYMT) - The search is over and the Kentucky Community and Technical College has selected a new leader.

Dr. Ryan Quarles, the current Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, was selected as the system’s fourth president on Friday.

A graduate of Scott County High School, Quarles holds seven college degrees: a doctorate in higher education administration from Vanderbilt University; a master’s degree in higher education from Harvard University; and a juris doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law. He earned his four other degrees, including two master’s degrees, from the University of Kentucky.

In addition to his current position in state government, he also served in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2011-2016 and was appointed by Gov. Ernie Fletcher as a student representative to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education during his time in college.

“Dr. Quarles’ proven statewide leadership, his relationships across Kentucky and in Washington, D.C., as well as his outstanding educational background in higher education administration, make him the clear choice to move our system forward,” said KCTCS Board of Regents Chair Barry Martin said in a news release.

In the news release, Dr. Quarles said he sees his new role as a continuation of his time in public service.

“I am both humbled and excited to further my public service towards the Commonwealth through KCTCS—our state’s most impactful higher education entity. For countless Kentuckians, our community and technical colleges change lives every day as we not only fulfill career dreams, but also strengthen our state’s workforce needs. As a former community college student, I’m excited to get started,” Quarles said.

Quarles fills the vacancy created following the resignation of Dr. Paul Czarapata back in February.

No word on when he will start the new position.

