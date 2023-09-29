Rain winding down, sunshine returns to wrap up September

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is looking much better as we head toward the weekend and the first week of October.

Today and Tonight

After a few spotty showers or sprinkles before lunchtime today, I do believe we are going to clear out quite nicely this afternoon just in time for any outdoor activities, including Friday night lights, this evening and tonight. We will start the day around 60° and end up in the upper 70s for daytime highs.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will drop to around 60°

Weekend Forecast

As we say goodbye to September and hello to October this weekend, the forecast looks amazing. Lots of sunshine is on the way and highs are a little above average, but still comfortable. We will top out near 80° both days and drop into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies both nights.

Extended Forecast

Most of next week is staying dry thanks to high pressure, but we could have an issue at the end of next week with another front that could bring back some rain chances. It’s definitely something to watch, but it wouldn’t be until next Thursday night into Friday, so we still have some time. The biggest thing we will deal with next week is a brief return to summer. At points, daytime highs could be well into the mid-80s, which would be about 10° above where we should be this time of the year.

Have a good weekend and enjoy the sunshine!

