Police looking for suspect following Letcher Co. shooting, victim identified

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed a deadly shooting in Letcher County on Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened on Flint Fields Branch Road in the Linefork community shortly before 4 p.m.

When officials got to the scene, they said they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The coroner later identified the victim as Vanessa Halcomb, 43.

Officials said police are still looking for the suspect.

He was later identified as Lawrence Eugene Halcomb, 39.

Halcomb is reportedly 5′9″ and 185 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes.

Officials confirmed Halcomb is wanted for murder and fetal homicide, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the location of Halcomb, you can call Kentucky State Police at 606-435-6069.

