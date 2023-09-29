Police detain 13-year-old in Laurel Co. murder case

A juvenile has been charged with the murder of another child in Laurel County.
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Major Crimes Task Force detained a 13-year-old boy after he was charged with the murder of a 12-year-old boy from Laurel County.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced the detainment and charges in a Facebook post, which can be seen below, on Friday.

The two officials said the 12-year-old boy was shot on July 25 at a home three miles south of London.

The 13-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

