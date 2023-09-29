Pike County’s Hillbilly Trails ready for riders

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County officials gathered in the Dorton area Friday, celebrating the grand opening of the new Hillbilly Trails.

The ribbon-cutting event brought organizers and riders to the lot near the Flatwoods North Trail Head, marking the completion of the first phase of the county’s efforts to connect ATV trails with the rest of the region.

“This is the biggest opportunity to bring adventure tourism in Pike County that we’ve ever seen,” said Director of Trail Development Jerry Adkins.

The more than 80-mile stretch of trails spans 6,000 acres of land in the area, giving riders a variety of difficulties to hit in the hills.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office will patrol the trails, which require a riding permit.

Those involved said the development of the trails is about highlighting the area’s assets and bringing in more adventure tourism.

“Long term, we hope that the trail system will have a significant impact on tourism and adventure tourism in Pike County and Eastern Kentucky,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones.

Organizers said the reach has already been obvious, with many people coming from out of state to hit the site.

“I rode everywhere: from Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas- and of course Tennessee and now Kentucky,” said Jeff Kill, a rider from Kansas. “And this is one of the most beautiful places that I have ridden.”

Jones said Gov. Andy Beshear is rallying for more funds for the development and has recommended the Appalachian Regional Commission award more than $760,000 to help the site become more of a destination.

