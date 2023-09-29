Pike County man facing child sexual abuse charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pike County man is facing serious charges for his role in a child sexual abuse material case.

Gary Hampton, 46, was arrested Thursday at his home in Virgie following an undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children branch of the Kentucky State Police.

The investigation started when KSP discovered Hampton was using social media to engage in sexual conduct and communicate with someone he thought was a juvenile online.

During the arrest, police took equipment from the home they believe was used in the crime and sent it to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.

The suspect is currently charged with five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and 15 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance. According to jail records, he is also charged with being a fugitive from another state.

The possession charges are felony counts and could send Hampton to prison for up to 10 years if he is convicted.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

