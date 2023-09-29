One person in critical condition following Knox Co. crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after a two-car crash, said officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Several first responders arrived at the scene on Highway 3439 at approximately 12:59 p.m. on Thursday. The crash involved a dark blue Dodge pickup truck and a silver four-door Pontiac G6.

Officials reported the truck, driven by Arthur Vaughn, 39, was heading south when it lost control, striking the car traveling north head-on. The crash caused major damage to both vehicles.

Vaughn was able to get out of the truck without assistance, but the driver of the car, who is a woman but her identity has not been released, had to be extricated by the Barbourville Fire Department.

Both Vaughn and the woman were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The woman remains in critical condition at the UK Hospital while Vaughn is still at Barbourville ARH.

Vaughn was charged with DUI, no registration, and failure to maintain insurance. Due to being treated for his injuries, Vaughn was cited to court.

