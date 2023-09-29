One person in critical condition following Knox Co. crash

Two people are in the hospital after head-on crash in Knox County. (Courtesy: Knox County...
Two people are in the hospital after head-on crash in Knox County. (Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department)(Knox County Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after a two-car crash, said officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Several first responders arrived at the scene on Highway 3439 at approximately 12:59 p.m. on Thursday. The crash involved a dark blue Dodge pickup truck and a silver four-door Pontiac G6.

Officials reported the truck, driven by Arthur Vaughn, 39, was heading south when it lost control, striking the car traveling north head-on. The crash caused major damage to both vehicles.

Vaughn was able to get out of the truck without assistance, but the driver of the car, who is a woman but her identity has not been released, had to be extricated by the Barbourville Fire Department.

Both Vaughn and the woman were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The woman remains in critical condition at the UK Hospital while Vaughn is still at Barbourville ARH.

Vaughn was charged with DUI, no registration, and failure to maintain insurance. Due to being treated for his injuries, Vaughn was cited to court.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Victim identified following Letcher Co. shooting
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
16-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by lightning

Latest News

Eddie Eagle came to London Elementary Friday morning
Students shown gun safety demonstration at elementary school
19 men and women from across Eastern Kentucky graduated from the inaugural Pikeville Medical...
19 graduate from Eastern Kentucky Rural EMS training program
Ryan Quarles selected as new president of KCTCS
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Smokies Stadium sees record attendance for Oliver Anthony concert