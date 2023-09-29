Multiple search warrants served in ongoing criminal investigation

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies took part in an effort this week to investigate possible crimes in Southwest Virginia.

On Thursday, police in several counties served two dozen search warrants in nine counties.

The warrants come as part of an ongoing criminal investigation regarding allegations of money laundering and an illegal drug distribution network by retail businesses in the area.

While specific locations were not given in some counties, we do know at least one of the locations being investigated is in Lee County.

The sheriff’s departments in Lee, Buchanan and Dickenson County, along with the Grundy Police Department and the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney are part of the investigation.

Officials with the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that no arrests were made on Thursday and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Victim identified following Letcher Co. shooting
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Baylee Holbrook, 16, is in critical condition after being struck by lightning.
16-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by lightning

Latest News

In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Smokies Stadium sees record attendance for Oliver Anthony concert
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Retired police dog dies following battle with health issues
Pike County man facing child sexual abuse charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain winding down, sunshine returns to wrap up September