Mild temperatures set to return to end September

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking above-average temperatures to filter into the region as we end September and kick off October.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

The forecast is looking fantastic as we end the work week. We stay dry overnight under a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky, so the weather looks good for week seven of high school football. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s.

We are tracking mild and dry weather for the upcoming weekend. We remain dry and mostly sunny on Saturday. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. If you are traveling to Lexington for the football game against Florida, you may need the sunglasses and sunscreen.

Into Saturday night, we remain dry and mostly clear. Lows dip into the upper-50s.

Streak Of Dry Weather

In the short term, the forecast does not change much. We remain dry and mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs remain in the lower-80s, and lows fall into the upper-50s.

Dry weather continues as we kick off the new work week. Highs reach the mid-80s on Monday under a mostly sunny sky. Lows dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s by Monday night.

We remain dry and warm on Tuesday. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast looks to stay warm and dry for the middle of next week.

Temperatures top out in the mid-80s on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows dip into the lower-60s.

Thursday looks mainly dry and partly sunny. Highs remain in the mid-80s, and lows fall into the low-and-mid-60s.

We are tracking our next weather system by late Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers look possible as a cold front moves across the region. Models are also hinting at some cooler air by the end of next week. We will keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

