Corbin officials gearing up for busy fall season

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - October marks the beginning of a busy season for the City of Corbin.

Corbin Tourism Convention and Commission Executive Director, Maggy Monhollen said they are anticipating a lot of people in the area for events such as the SOAR Summit and the city’s dessert week.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“We’ve been working with our businesses in the city as we anticipate additional people in our restaurants and our shops,” she said. “And of course our hotels so, we’ve worked diligently with our hotel staff to ensure that we are giving the most hospitable experience possible.”

She said they are working to stay on top of things as they expect more than 1,000 people to attend the summit.

“It takes a lot to prepare for the arrival. Not only of guests coming into the community from all over the United States, but also for our dignitaries. This is an opportunity for Corbin to show off,” she explained.

The SOAR Summit is from Oct. 3 until Oct. 4 at the Corbin Arena, for more information on speakers, tickets and more, click here.

For more information on events, click on Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission’s Facebook page below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.