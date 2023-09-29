Appalachian Regional Commission awards millions to EKY counties

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Congressman Hal Rogers (KY-05), Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, announced millions of dollars will go toward water infrastructure in Eastern Kentucky counties.

“Investing in our water infrastructure can have a tremendous impact on families living in Kentucky’s rural communities, improving quality of life standards for thousands and paving the way for future growth,” said Senator McConnell.

The Wolfe County Sanitation District will receive more than $1.4 million, the City of Beattyville will receive $1.2 million, the Letcher County Water and Sewer District will also get $1.2 million and $984,000 will go to the Breathitt County Water District.

The funding was made available by the Appalachian Regional Commission through a program created by Senator McConnell.

“I’m proud to see the Appalachian Regional Commission continue to deliver for the people of Kentucky. Congressman Rogers and I are committed to delivering for Eastern Kentuckians and ensuring the federal government continues to prioritize this wonderful region of the Commonwealth,” added Senator McConnell.

Congressman Rogers added we rely on water daily and making sure that it is reliable is important to the betterment of the commonwealth.

“These ARC investments in Breathitt, Lee, Letcher and Wolfe Counties will go a long way to provide security and reliability for these vital utility services in the region,” said Congressman Rogers.

