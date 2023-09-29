19 graduate from Eastern Kentucky Rural EMS training program

19 men and women from across Eastern Kentucky graduated from the inaugural Pikeville Medical Center Eastern Kentucky Rural EMS Training Program on Thursday.(Pikeville Medical Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Some new first responders will be on the streets soon across the mountains.

On Thursday, 19 men and women graduated from the inaugural Pikeville Medical Center Eastern Kentucky Rural EMS training program.

The program was launched in December 2022 to help those who wanted to help others get their education for free, thanks to a $200,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA).

The students completed a 10-month program by attending classes on the weekends and after normal business hours on weekdays.

During the program, the group was trained in basic life support, AED usage, airway management and essential life-saving techniques.

Donavan Blackburn, the President and CEO of Pikeville Medical Center, said in a news release the students can now get their certification to become EMTs.

The program was made possible by a partnership between PMC, the City of Pikeville, the Pikeville Fire Department, SAMSHA, local educators and other community leaders.

