Trent Noah to make big announcement this Sunday, October 1

Trent Noah
Trent Noah(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah will announce his college commitment this Sunday at Harlan County High School at 2 p.m.

Noah will choose between Dayton, Butler, Richmond, Seton Hall, Saint Louis Uni., Western Kentucky, South Carolina and Stanford.

The Mr. Basketball candidate racked up 821 total points last season, averaging 26.5 per game.

