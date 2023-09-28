Trent Noah to make big announcement this Sunday, October 1

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah will announce his college commitment this Sunday at Harlan County High School at 2 p.m.

Noah will choose between Dayton, Butler, Richmond, Seton Hall, Saint Louis Uni., Western Kentucky, South Carolina and Stanford.

The Mr. Basketball candidate racked up 821 total points last season, averaging 26.5 per game.

