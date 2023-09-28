Tracking drier, warmer weather for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers will linger into the first half of Friday, but we are tracking some changes for the weekend and next week.

Tonight Through Friday Night

Stray showers are possible tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will not rain everywhere, but some showers will be possible. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Stray rain chances look to linger as we close out the work week. Isolated showers are possible on Friday, especially for the first half of the day. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

We are trending drier into Friday night, so the forecast is looking good for week seven of high school football. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast

Above-average temperatures are on the way for the upcoming weekend.

We remain dry on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

If you’re heading to Lexington for the football game against Florida, the forecast looks awesome, but you may need the sunglasses and sunscreen.

We stay dry into Saturday night. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Sunday. Highs reach the lower-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Upcoming Work Week

In the extended forecast, we are tracking a stretch of dry, mild weather.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Monday. Temperatures warm into the mid-and-lower-80s. Overnight lows dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Highs stay in the mid-80s, and lows remain in the lower-60s.

Another dry and warm day is on tap for Wednesday. Highs top out in the mid-80s, and lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.