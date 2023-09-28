PMC student program showcases workforce development

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center hosted a Healthcare Careers Spotlight event Thursday, bringing students from Shelby Valley High School to the Workforce Innovation Center.

The program, which showcases several career pathways in the medical field, partners with local colleges and institutions to give students an inside look at the jobs and educational programs available in the mountains.

“We all know doctors nurses, but there’s so many other things at the hospital that you don’t think of when you’re a student thinking about a medical career,” said Dana Belcher, Workforce Development Specialist.

From EMS to phlebotomy to surgical instruments, different departments joined the event to share knowledge and discuss their programs with students. The class was broken into groups and cycled through the space, getting a chance to check out each station.

Students say it was a good way to find new interests or research their ideal careers.

“Helps me see all the opportunities there are- like, that I can do around home- and not just that you can just do nursing,” said Ava Tackett, a junior at SVHS.

Partners like the University of Pikeville, Big Sandy Community and Technical College, and Galen College of Nursing also work with the program to discuss the different training options or certifications for future healthcare heroes to pursue.

“These are the schools. These are the places that our students can go once they graduate from high school,” said VP of Workforce Development, James Glass. ”They can go to school here they can graduate here and then they can get a job here.”

The program is one of many created by PMC, incorporating education and training, using curricula designed by educators.

