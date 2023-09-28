One person killed in Estill Co. crash

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers said one person was killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday.

Troopers were called to Dug Hill Road in Estill County shortly before 12:15 p.m.

Following an investigation, officials said a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix was going east on Dug Hill Road.

The driver, David Ross, reportedly crossed the center line, went off of the road and hit a tree.

Ross, 50, was pronounced dead on the scene by Estill County Coroner Jimmy Wise.

The investigation is ongoing.

