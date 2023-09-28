Large funding in Somerset creating full-time jobs

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $1.7 million will be invested into the manufacturing industry in Pulaski County.

The funding is going to Play Mart Inc., a company that makes recycled plastic play systems, and will help to create 10 full-time positions for Kentuckians.

“Play Mart is an amazing entrepreneurial success story, and we are so happy to be the birthplace of their business and where they choose to call home,” Alan Keck, the Mayor of Somerset, said.

The average hourly wage for these positions will be $22.61 and will include benefits.

Governor Beshear said Play Mart Inc. is a great example of Kentuckians fueling economic growth.

“We’re attracting world-class companies from around the globe, but a key part of our success remains homegrown companies like Play Mart, which has provided quality jobs in Pulaski County for over four decades. I want to thank Play Mart’s leadership for continuing to believe in Kentucky, and I look forward to their next 40 years of success in the commonwealth,” said Governor Beshear.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.

KEDFA approved Play Mart Inc. for up to $75,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA).

KEIA allows approved companies to get money back on Kentucky sales made and use it on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

“As the founders and owners of Play Mart, we are excited to receive recognition and potential funds from the state of Kentucky,” said Dennis and Rebecca Beach, co-founders of Play Mart. “We have had a passion since 1981, as stated in our Mission Statement, ‘to provide children the opportunity of experiencing a safe, environmentally friendly, and creative place in which to play and grow.”

In addition, Play Mart Inc. can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers, including no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

