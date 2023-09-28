How does the weather impact home pests?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is starting to get cooler and cooler, and that means outdoor pests are trying to find warmer places like your home.

“In the fall, we, as the weather starts to cool, we see a lot of pests come indoors like spiders and different pests. They are looking for harborage, so they try to come in so they can stay warm,” said Matt Schaffer, owner of IPM Pest and Termite.

Dry weather, which is what we’ve seen a lot of recently, also brings pests in.

“We’ve had a really dry time, and I think that those pests are trying to come in to prevent, to keep from desiccating, from drying up in the exterior. So we’ve seen an influx in those as well,” said Schaffer.

With a few warmer days ahead, that just means more creepy crawlies.

“The quantity of insects in a warmer climate... I mean, they are just, you know, everywhere. They thrive, and there’s not much, you know, adverse weather. In other words, deeper cold weather to kill off some of those pests,” Schaffer said.

One thing you can do to help keep pests out is to make the exterior part of your home less attractive to them.

“Keeping those dry, keeping the water running away from the structure, keeping the leaves raked up, keeping the mulch actually thinner, especially next to the house, can help reduce some of the harborage points near the home,” Schaffer also said.

