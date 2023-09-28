How does the weather impact home pests?

Pest control calls increase from heat.
Pest control calls increase from heat.(Deric Rush)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is starting to get cooler and cooler, and that means outdoor pests are trying to find warmer places like your home.

“In the fall, we, as the weather starts to cool, we see a lot of pests come indoors like spiders and different pests. They are looking for harborage, so they try to come in so they can stay warm,” said Matt Schaffer, owner of IPM Pest and Termite.

Dry weather, which is what we’ve seen a lot of recently, also brings pests in.

“We’ve had a really dry time, and I think that those pests are trying to come in to prevent, to keep from desiccating, from drying up in the exterior. So we’ve seen an influx in those as well,” said Schaffer.

With a few warmer days ahead, that just means more creepy crawlies.

“The quantity of insects in a warmer climate... I mean, they are just, you know, everywhere. They thrive, and there’s not much, you know, adverse weather. In other words, deeper cold weather to kill off some of those pests,” Schaffer said.

One thing you can do to help keep pests out is to make the exterior part of your home less attractive to them.

“Keeping those dry, keeping the water running away from the structure, keeping the leaves raked up, keeping the mulch actually thinner, especially next to the house, can help reduce some of the harborage points near the home,” Schaffer also said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
Breaking News
Two confirmed dead in Ohio County plane crash
Death investigation underway in Harlan County

Latest News

.
One person killed in Estill Co. crash
Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no...
Five families homeless in Ashland following overnight fire
Students from Shelby Valley joined PMC at the Workforce Innovation Center Thursday.
PMC student program showcases workforce development
Christopher Little Mug
EKY man wanted on drug charges
0830_money_Pixabay/MGN
Large funding in Somerset creating full-time jobs