Gov. Beshear awards thousands of dollars for new building project in Martin Co.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)(Source: WAVE News)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $300,000 in funding to two Kentucky counties.

One county set to receive a portion of funding is Martin County as part of the Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI). It is aimed to support land and building development and encourage economic growth and quality jobs.

Governor Beshear said in a news release that Daviess County is the other to receive a portion of the funds.

“When it comes to setting up Kentucky for continued and future long-term economic success, this program is crucial,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am thrilled to see Daviess and Martin counties receive approval to make these site and building improvements in their communities. These sites will not only attract quality businesses they will also generate well-paying jobs for Kentuckians.”

The program was established in 2022, and to date, 39 site and building development projects statewide have been approved for more than $21.8 million in state funding.

The Martin County Fiscal Court, on behalf of the Martin County Economic Development Authority Inc., will be improving and renovating an existing industrial building located in the Eastern Kentucky Business Park. The $220,000 project was identified by an independent site selection consultant as having the potential for a future economic development project and was approved for $110,000 in state support.

