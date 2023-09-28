Five families homeless in Ashland following overnight fire

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Five families are without a home following an overnight fire at an apartment building.

It happened just before 12:30 Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Beech Street in Ashland.

Firefighters believe it started in the kitchen area of one of the apartments and then spread through a shared attic to the roof.

Officials say there were six units in the building.

No one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting the affected families.

