EKY man wanted on drug charges

Christopher Little Mug
Christopher Little Mug(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man is wanted on drug charges in another county.

Christopher Little, 44, of Breathitt County, is wanted on charges in Powell County.

The charges include aggravated trafficking-controlled substance (fentanyl) and trafficking-controlled substance (methamphetamine).

If you have any information about where Christopher Little is, contact Kentucky State Police, Post 8 at (606) 784-4127 or Jackson dispatch at (606) 666-2424.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.
KSP investigating deadly crash
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering
Death investigation underway in Harlan County
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy

Latest News

Breaking News
Downed aircraft located in Ohio County, crews searching for passengers
DUNLAP MUG
Somerset man arrested after leading deputies on chase
Fire destroyed an apartment building early Thursday morning in Ashland. There were no...
Five families homeless in Ashland following overnight fire
WYMT First Alert Weather
Another round of scattered showers and storms today