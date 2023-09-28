EKY man wanted on drug charges

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man is wanted on drug charges in another county.

Christopher Little, 44, of Breathitt County, is wanted on charges in Powell County.

The charges include aggravated trafficking-controlled substance (fentanyl) and trafficking-controlled substance (methamphetamine).

If you have any information about where Christopher Little is, contact Kentucky State Police, Post 8 at (606) 784-4127 or Jackson dispatch at (606) 666-2424.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.