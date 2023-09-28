Cumberland Elementary receives plaque, grant honoring veteran

Cumberland Elementary Korean War tribute
Cumberland Elementary Korean War tribute(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Corp. Damon Lee Rose, from Harlan County, was declared missing in action after the Korean War.

“We always held hands when they’d release prisoners. We thought, ‘well, maybe he’s in one of those,’ but wasn’t happening,” said Barbara Rosenbaum, who was Rose’s cousin.

With Rosenbaum and Brenda Porterfield, another relative, in attendance, Rose was recognized for his sacrifice on Thursday.

The 6.25 Foundation is going across the country to honor a veteran and school in each state.

Cumberland Elementary School and Korean War veteran Damon Lee Rose were their selections from Kentucky.

“We found the Cumberland school and found Corporal Rose. So, we thought it would be the best combination. So, that’s why we’re here,” said Sungyull Koo with the 6.25 Foundation.

The school also received $5,000, which administrators said they plan to use to expand their library.

“With expanding this seating area, we’re gonna be able to get two classes at a time in. We’re gonna be able to bring in, like, authors and things in to speak with the kids,” said Cumberland Elementary Principal Sheila Hall.

Hall also said they have many programs honoring veterans, making the ceremony even more meaningful.

Cumberland Elementary is the 36th school that the 6.25 Foundation has visited.

