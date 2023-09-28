2 bodies found in Ohio County plane crash search

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An hours-long search for a missing plane in Ohio County has ended with two bodies found in a wooded area.

Emergency crews spent part of Wednesday night and Thursday morning searching for a downed airplane in Ohio County.

Deputies say Daviess County the Evansville control tower told them there was a possible plane crash near Whitesville.

Around 9:40 a.m., Kentucky State Police announced they have found two people who were in the plane when it crashed.

They have been pronounced dead.

According to a release, the initial search began around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials announced they found a plane wing in their original search location.

They then began focusing their search in the area of New Panther Creek Church where the wing was found.

During an interview, officials said the area is heavily wooded, so they were searching on foot and from the air.

We’re told the plane was headed from Bowling Green to Owensboro’s airport.

According to a Facebook post made by the Ohio County Sheriff, at the time of the crash, a severe thunderstorm had just developed.

OHIO CO:@kystatepolice and search crews have located two bodies related to an airplane crash off KY 764 in Ohio Co KY



The airplane was reported missing last night by FAA. A debris field was located by drone earlier this morning.



KSP and FAA are investigating the incident — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) September 28, 2023

