PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - While National Hispanic Heritage month comes to a close at the end of September, ‘BETTER LIFE IN THE BLUEGRASS: The Steven Gonzalez-Santes Story’ takes viewers through a more than memorable, real-life feature of a Latino family’s heart-throbbing sacrifice to create a better future for Steven.

The Pike Central Hawks had a winning record at the halfway point of the season for the first time since 2019. With nearly as many field goals as touchdowns, the Hawks’ kicker has played a part in their improvement.

Gonzalez-Santes, who has only played soccer before joining the Hawks, set a new school record twice in his first ever football game on Aug. 18th, 2023.

”It feels amazing, I never thought that I could have been here and have done what I’ve already done so far,” Gonzalez-Santes said.

Every week, the Pike Central freshman hears his name cheered under the Friday night lights, but four months ago there was a question if they would even be on.

“I would say three of the seven days of the week we had no power over there,” David Ortiz, Steven’s uncle, said.

Steven moved more than 2,000 miles from a small village with a more than 35% poverty rate in Vera Cruz, Mexico to Pikeville, an eastern Kentucky town with just more than 7,000 people.

”When I come here, I didn’t really have nothing other than a backpack,” Gonzalez-Santes said.

While Steven and his uncle, David Ortiz, had never met until April 14, 2023, David had already paved the path ahead for Steven when he came to the US at 18 years old in 2010.

“It feels like so good that you are able to help somebody become something,” Ortiz said. “Knowing what I come from and what I went through and now having like a place to offer to him, it just means the world because when we first come and everything, we don’t even have a roof on top of our head. We don’t have nothing and now he has everything.”

Financial struggles, learning the English language, and forging a new life as a teenager are all the adversities Ortiz experienced to provide Steven with a better life in the Bluegrass.

“I know that he is a kid and I know that he will learn,” Ortiz said. “I know what he’s going through because I did it, but I know that eventually he will just do it and I can’t wait for him to just be like a fish in water. You know, just talk and express his feelings and explain his emotions and just go and live life to the full.

This family’s leap of faith has given Steven the chance for a brighter future.

“I think I will keep playing here and keep going to school here and one day go to college and become somebody,” Gonzalez-Santes said.

Steven is already a somebody at Pike Central high school and his journey shows he’s more than just a kicker, he’s a winner in life.

