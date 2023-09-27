Sheriff’s office looks to improve emergency response with new feature

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, one Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office announced a new feature to improve its ability to respond to emergencies.

Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said the new software at the 911 center allows dispatchers to livestream, receive multimedia and receive location from mobile callers.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to better serve our community in emergency situations with this software,” Dispatch Supervisor Billie Laney said.

Officials said the launch followed several weeks of preparation and training.

