Sheriff: Southern Ky. man charged with rape, sodomy

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones confirmed a Burnside man was arrested and charged with rape following an investigation into a sexual assault when the victim was a minor.

On September 14, officials searched a home on Perkins Drive in the Antioch area of Pulaski County.

While at the home, deputies said they found John Lloyd Lester.

Lester, 46, was arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

Deputies said, during the search of the home, they found items that could result in more charges for Lester.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing was held on Monday, September 25.

Following the hearing, Lester was also charged with one count of sodomy.

