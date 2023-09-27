Police searching for stolen ATV in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen ATV.

Deputies with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office believe the vehicle in question was stolen Tuesday in Lee County.

The ATV is dark green Honda Foreman utility four-wheeler. Police say it was last spotted on Natural Bridge Road with a man with long dark hair wearing blue jeans and no shirt driving it.

If you have any information about where it might be, you are asked to call Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.