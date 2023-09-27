PMC expands cancer center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center recently brought patients into its expanded Lawson Cancer Center, opening 24 new treatment rooms.

According to a statement from PMC, the expansion aims to provide a state-of-the-art center, using nearly $5 million in Abandoned Mine Land funds.

With cutting edge equipment and facilities, treatment rooms and waiting areas designed for patient comfort, and better access to a list of services, the center served 15 patients during its first run Monday.

“The expansion of the Lawson Cancer Center is a testament to the dedication to the health and well-being of all Kentuckians,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in the statement. “This center will be a beacon of hope for cancer patients and their families, offering advanced treatments and a warm, welcoming environment where healing can take place.”

The new center created 37 new jobs, retaining 152 positions as the center expanded. the news release called the expansion “a significant step forward in further enhancing cancer patients’ access in the region to the quality care in a compassionate environment.” The center includes its own pharmacy, bringing all of the medical considerations into one space for patients.

“We are incredibly proud of the Lawson Cancer Center and what it represents. This facility stands as a symbol of our dedication to providing world-class healthcare right here in Eastern Kentucky,” said President and CEO Donovan Blackburn.

