One-lane traffic for portion of KY-80 set to begin

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic pattern change is set to start on Friday, September 29, for a portion of KY-80 in western Perry County.

The change will go into effect around noon Friday.

It will affect KY-80 at the intersection of Steepfield Fork Road in the Avawam area- around one mile east of the Leslie County line.

KYTC officials say the traffic change is for the construction of a concrete box culvert, and will be in place until at least the last week of October or the first week of November.

The one-lane diversion will have a maximum width of 12 feet, so officials said wide loads will need to detour on the Hal Rogers Parkway.

