One-lane traffic for portion of KY-80 set to begin
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic pattern change is set to start on Friday, September 29, for a portion of KY-80 in western Perry County.
The change will go into effect around noon Friday.
It will affect KY-80 at the intersection of Steepfield Fork Road in the Avawam area- around one mile east of the Leslie County line.
KYTC officials say the traffic change is for the construction of a concrete box culvert, and will be in place until at least the last week of October or the first week of November.
The one-lane diversion will have a maximum width of 12 feet, so officials said wide loads will need to detour on the Hal Rogers Parkway.
