Longtime Lawrence County first responder dies at 59

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime member of a volunteer fire department in one Eastern Kentucky county has died.

Officials with the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department made the announcement about Paul Yates on Facebook Tuesday night.

Yates had been a member of the department for 38 years and at one point held the position of fire chief. His obituary also states he worked as an EMT for several years.

His funeral will be Thursday, September 28th at 1 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Chapel in Louisa.

Paul Yates was 59 years old.

