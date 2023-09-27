Longtime Lawrence County first responder dies at 59

(WOWT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime member of a volunteer fire department in one Eastern Kentucky county has died.

Officials with the Fallsburg Volunteer Fire Department made the announcement about Paul Yates on Facebook Tuesday night.

Yates had been a member of the department for 38 years and at one point held the position of fire chief. His obituary also states he worked as an EMT for several years.

His funeral will be Thursday, September 28th at 1 p.m. at the Young Funeral Home Chapel in Louisa.

Paul Yates was 59 years old.

You can read his obit here.

