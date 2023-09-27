KYTC delays completion of I-75 rehab project in Lexington

By Jeremy Tombs
Sep. 26, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say the completion date of a project to rehab an approximately 10-mile-long stretch of I-75 in Fayette County has been pushed back by six weeks.

Back in July, KYTC began to resurface I-75 from the Clays Ferry Bridge to the Man O’ War exit.

“We have to make sure it’s maintained properly; we can’t let the roads deteriorate to the point where you can’t travel on them,” said Natasha Lacy, public information officer for KYTC District 7.

Other ongoing projects include widening the interstate between the Paris Pike and Newtown Pike exits, as well as similar rehabbing efforts in Scott County on I-75 and Clark County on I-64.

“Warm weather does bring, of course, the time period for heavy construction,” Lacy said.

But as the warm weather fades, the construction won’t. KYTC says completion of the resurfacing in Lexington has been delayed to November 15. It was originally scheduled to end October 1.

Yet, Lacy claims it’s not a delay.

“The project is on schedule, but there was a decision made to change the type of asphalt mix we were going to use,” said Lacy.

Lacy says their Materials Department sent out a memo, telling their crews that some active projects could change their mix design if they met certain criteria.

That memo was sent out in the spring, but she says it caused the delay because it took time for contractors to get a new design approved.

“When we learn about new products we can use, we try to do that if we think it’s going to be better for the safety of the public,” said Lacy.

But travelers will continue to get caught in the ongoing lane closures through November, leading to slowdowns and stoppages.

Lacy says this new mix should be worth the wait, but until then, she’s asking drivers to be patient.

“Please try to have patience and plan your commute or destination for travel ahead of time,” Lacy said.

