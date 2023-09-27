KSP investigating deadly crash

TYNER, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a head-on crash in Jackson County, Kentucky State Police reported.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Begley Road.

The initial investigation determined a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Jeremy Smith, 46, of Tyner, was heading west when the bike reportedly crossed the center line, and collided head-on into the direction of a 2002 Ford truck, traveling east, driven by Mikkel Halverson, 39, of McKee.

As a result of the crash, Smith was taken to St. Joseph Health London, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Laurel County Deputy Coroner Barkley Bowling.

The incident remains under investigation.

