‘Hazard is leading the way’: Recovery providers react to Recovery Ready Community designation

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County was named a Recovery Ready Community by Governor Andy Beshear.

The governor announced the program in June 2022 and explained that communities would be able to apply and have recovery efforts reviewed to be noted as a Recovery Ready Community.

Perry County scored 275 points out of the possible 300 in Recovery Readiness.

The effort does not come from one specific program but all of the recovery programs that work together to come up with solutions in Perry County.

“Hazard is leading the way we’re going to lead the way and it’s good that people are seeing that we have to continue to work together,” said Beacons of Hope’s Volunteer Executive Director Greg Burke.

Beacons of Hope is one of the many recovery providers working alongside Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair to heal the community.

“It really is a team effort I mean everybody works so well together,” said Blair.

Sandy Boucher, the Program Coordinator for Recovery and Beyond, said this recognition from the governor will help break down stigmas against the region.

“We do get a bad wrap here I mean everybody says oh eastern Kentucky but I think this just goes to show everybody that yes we do have a lot of issues and problems but we’re working hard to fix them,” said Boucher

If you or a loved one is interested in getting help for substance use issues, call KY Help Call Center at (833)-859-4357.

