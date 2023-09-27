Electric blue tarantula species discovered in Thailand

Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue...
Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue pigmentation, but rather in the unique structure of their hair.(NARIN CHOMPHUPHUANG/ZOOKEYS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are calling the discovery of an electric blue tarantula species in Thailand mesmerizing, according to a study published in the research journal ZooKeys.

Researchers found the spider living in a mangrove forest during an expedition to Phang-nga province in southern Thailand.

They say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue pigmentation, but rather in the unique structure of their hair.

According to the study, the spiders’ coloring varies by sex and age.

Females and young males have more violet hairs than metallic blue parts of their bodies.

The electric blue tarantula is apparently one of the world’s rarest tarantulas because of the decline of mangrove forests, researchers say.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following fall in Southern Kentucky
Morehead Chief of Police Derrick Blevins says some hunters were in a wooded area north of KY 32...
Death investigation began after skull found in wooded area
There was no big winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $835 million after no one overcomes odds to win top prize
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Convicted felon facing new charges following domestic violence complaint
The Barnyard opened as a concert venue in 2021, bringing in some big names like Travis Tritt...
Good Question: What happened to the Barnyard venue in Bath County?

Latest News

Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Crowds of masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say
North Korea has decided “to expel” U.S. Army Private Travis King who had crossed into the North...
Journalist discusses Travis King's situation in North Korea
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
WYMT First Alert Weather
Strong storms, heavy rain possible for some next two days