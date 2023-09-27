Death investigation underway in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is underway in Harlan County following the discovery of a man near a park.

It happened on Dressin Lane at the apartments near the Blue Courts in Harlan on Tuesday morning.

The Harlan County Coroner’s Office was contacted by Harlan Dispatch after the body of a 45-year-old man was discovered.

Officials say foul play is not suspected, but an investigation is underway by the coroner’s office and Kentucky State Police.

The office is not releasing the name of the man until all family members can be contacted.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.