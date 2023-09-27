Deadly crashes in Lexington trending higher this year

Kentucky State Police’s collision database shows that 2023 is trending upwards in the number of fatal collisions that have happened in the past year.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police’s collision database shows that 2023 is trending upwards in the number of fatal collisions that have happened in the past year.

According to the collision database website, there have been 37 fatal collisions in Lexington alone this year. This time last year, there were only 23 collisions and 26 deaths at this time.

The most recent fatal collision was Tuesday night. Two cars hit each other on Paris Pike near Carterbrook Lane.

These 36 fatal collisions are not just limited to people in vehicles but motorcycle and pedestrian crashes as well. Less than two weeks ago, a hit-and-run accident killed Jerry ‘Alex’ Creech. He was driving his motorcycle. It happened on South Broadway, near The Cookout. He was just 20 years old.

With the increase in fatalities in the area, Sgt. Guy Miller with Lexington Police shared that it’s important to stay extra cautious.

“Be patient as you’re going to your destination and communicate with other drivers as you’re traveling to your destination.”

He says for pedestrians and drivers alike, simply following the law can save a life.

“That could be as simple as using your blinker or a crosswalk as you’re crossing the street. It’s just simple things like that that can make a difference,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following fall in Southern Kentucky
Morehead Chief of Police Derrick Blevins says some hunters were in a wooded area north of KY 32...
Death investigation began after skull found in wooded area
There was no big winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $835 million after no one overcomes odds to win top prize
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Convicted felon facing new charges following domestic violence complaint
Brooks William Houck, 41, of Bardstown, was taken into custody September 27, 2023 after he was...
Troubleshooters: Crystal Rogers’ boyfriend charged with her murder and evidence tampering

Latest News

The center expansion opened to patients Monday.
PMC expands cancer center
Longtime Lawrence County first responder dies at 59
PERRY COUNTY PARK
‘Hazard is leading the way’: Recovery providers react to Recovery Ready Community designation
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Deadly Crash - 6
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Letcher Prisoner - Chandler 6