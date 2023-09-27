Breathitt Co. Fiscal Court votes to fund sheriff’s dept. through October

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Fiscal Court voted to fund the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department through October.

The sheriff’s department closed earlier in September because of insufficient funding.

Fiscal court members agreed on paying the sheriff’s department $14,000.

Once the sheriff’s department paid around $3,100 in fees, the amount added up to just more than $10,000, keeping them in service through October.

“We’re glad that the fiscal court stepped up and helped us. We felt like they would, it was just gonna take some putting words together,” said Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble said they were unsure at first if they would be able to find the money, but things eventually worked out.

“Everything worked out. The sheriff came together with his treasurer and bookkeeper, and they needed some funding,” said Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble.

The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department will start receiving funding through taxes in November.

Finances have been tighter due to recent disasters and population decrease, impacting county officials across the board, but Sheriff Hollan said they will make things work out.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.