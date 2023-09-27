Beneficial rain chances for the middle of the week

Rainy and Stormy Weather(Pexels via WSI / IBM)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the middle of the work week. After this weather system, we are monitoring warmer, drier weather for the weekend.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Muggy weather will stick around through tonight. We are also tracking scattered rain chances. It will not rain all night, but some showers are possible, so you may need the umbrella. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The forecast does not change much on Thursday. We stay partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs top out in the mid-70s.

Spotty showers will be possible for Thursday night, but the coverage does not look as widespread. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Friday & The Weekend

Stray rain chances look to linger on Friday, especially early. However, we are tracking some drier air to move back into the region for the second half of Friday. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s.

The forecast is looking good for outdoor festivals and Friday night high school football. We stay dry, and lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

The big story for the weekend: increasing temperatures.

We are looking dry and mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures should be in the mid-70s for this time of year, but we top out in the lower-80s by this weekend.

Low temperatures dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Next Week

Dry weather looks to continue into early next week.

We stay mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures reach the mid-and-lower-80s, while lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

