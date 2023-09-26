WYMT’s Olivia Calfee wins Rookie of the Year at KBA Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

COVINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards were announced Monday.

In these awards, WYMT competes with all the stations, including Lexington and Louisville.

WYMT’s Olivia Calfee won the Rookie of the Year award. She also took first place for feature reporting on Sunday night at the Impact Broadcast Awards.

Congrats, Olivia!

