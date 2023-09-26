WYMT’s Olivia Calfee wins Rookie of the Year at KBA Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

WYMT's Olivia Calfee won the Rookie of the Year award at the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Monday night in Northern Kentucky.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT
COVINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards were announced Monday.

In these awards, WYMT competes with all the stations, including Lexington and Louisville.

WYMT’s Olivia Calfee won the Rookie of the Year award. She also took first place for feature reporting on Sunday night at the Impact Broadcast Awards.

Congrats, Olivia!

