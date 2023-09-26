Southern KY police asking for help to ID theft suspects

Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to identify two people who they believe were involved in a theft case.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say the theft happened recently at a home off Highway 3264 in the northwestern part of the county.

Surveillance cameras from the victim show a white vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe with one man driving and another stealing a package delivery box from outside the home.

One of the men loaded the box into the backseat of the SUV before they took off.

If you recognize either of the men or have any information about the theft, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-678-5145.

