Showers and storms return for midweek, some could be heavy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking scattered showers and storms on Wednesday, and some could pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Most of the region looks dry tonight, but an isolated shower or two can not be ruled out. Overnight lows fall into the lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

On Wednesday, moisture and rain chances look to increase. It will not rain all day, but scattered showers and storms will be possible at times. A Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather is in place for most of the mountains. We are not expecting widespread impacts, but some storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. Have the WYMT First Alert Weather app on standby, just in case. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a partly sunny sky.

Severe Weather Outlook (Wednesday) (WYMT Weather)

Into Wednesday night, scattered rain chances look to linger. Temperatures only bottom out in the lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Spotty Chances To End The Week ... Then Trending Drier

Scattered showers stick around on Thursday, so keep the umbrella handy. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

An isolated shower looks possible on Friday, especially for the first half of the day. However, we are tracking some drier air to filter into the area for Friday evening and Friday night. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, while lows dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s. The forecast looks pretty good for high school football across the mountains.

Weekend Forecast

We are trending drier and warmer for the upcoming weekend.

The forecast looks dry and mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Again, the weather looks fantastic as the Florida Gators travel to Lexington for college football.

Highs top out in the lower-80s on both days, so we will be above average.

Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

