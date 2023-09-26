One dead following fall in Southern Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead following a fall in Southern Kentucky.

It happened Monday night just after 8 on Duncan Valley Road in Wayne County.

Dispatchers received a call that the man had fallen into a ravine.

When first responders arrived, they used ATV’s and a Stokes basket to transport the victim from the scene to the coroner.

No word on the man’s identity and what his condition was when crews first found him.

