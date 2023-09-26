Middle school celebrates opening of new recreation, event space

ELLIOT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Monday, Elliot County Middle School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the schools brand new outdoor recreation and event space.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s Senior Advisor and Elliot County native Rocky Adkins was at the celebration.

The administration was able to support the project with more than $35,000 in funding.

School officials say the 3,600 square foot facility will be used for things like school dances, band performances, and more.

Adkins also presented a check for more than $2 million to the county to help with infrastructure projects like road resurfacing, cyber security, and sewer service improvements at the Little Sandy Hook Correctional Facility.

