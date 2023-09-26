Issues & Answers: Cancer survivor Bo Rowe and Dr. Dan Kenady

Published: Sep. 25, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

The disease is, by far, the leading cause of cancer deaths for both men and women.

Each year, more people die of lung cancer than colon, breast and prostate cancer combined.

Unfortunately, about 70 percent of cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage when survival rates are low.

The question becomes: How can we turn those numbers around?

In this week’s Issues & Answers, WYMT’s Steve Hensley talked to Bo Rowe, a stage four lung cancer survivor and Dr. Dan Kenady, the Chief of Surgery at Hazard ARH about how survival is possible.

