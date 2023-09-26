Hulk Hogan ties the knot with Sky Daily 2 months after engagement, reports say

Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.(Courtesy: DoD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Retired WWE superstar Hulk Hogan has gotten married in a small ceremony in Florida, according to reports.

The 70-year-old wrestling champion posted a video montage of his marriage to yoga instructor Sky Daily on his Instagram account on Sunday. A strings rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” accompanied the post.

“My new life starts now!” Hogan wrote in the post.

Hogan and Daily were wed in an intimate ceremony after their engagement was announced in July.

Hogan announced his engagement to Daily in a speech at the wedding of two of their mutual friends, PEOPLE reported. Hogan and Daily had met while Hogan was out for drinks with one of the mutual friends.

Eonline.com reports the couple traded vows in front of a small group that included Daily’s three young children and Hogan’s 33-year-old son Nick Hogan from his first marriage to Linda Hogan.

Brook Hogan, the wrestler’s 35-year-old daughter from his first marriage, was not in attendance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Skeletal remains found, police investigating
.
Man killed in Laurel Co. crash
Harlan Co. traffic stop turns to drug arrest
Harlan Co. traffic stop ends in drug arrests
William H. Smedema
Sheriff: Tenn. man arrested after causing disturbance at motel
Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10). Georgia stays ranked at No. 1. (AP Photo/John...
Kentucky receives second most votes in AP Top 25 Poll

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Hazard Landlord Charged in Fire Case Pleads Not Guilty - Chandler Wilcox Reports
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Southern KY police asking for help to ID theft suspects
WYMT First Alert Weather
Soggy weather pattern on tap for later this week, some storms possible
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds